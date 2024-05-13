LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) PT Lowered to C$0.60 at TD Securities

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of LifeSpeak from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday.

LifeSpeak stock opened at C$0.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 557.25. LifeSpeak has a twelve month low of C$0.32 and a twelve month high of C$0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.84.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources in Canada and the United States. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others under the Wellbeats and LIFT session brands; It also provides caregiver support services under the Torchlight brand name; and on-demand substance use support services under the ALAViDA brand.

