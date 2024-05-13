Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lifetime Brands from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Lifetime Brands stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $234.16 million, a PE ratio of -39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCUT. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 717,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 264,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,845 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 203,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

