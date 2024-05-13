LightPath Technologies’ (LPTH) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 83,649 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

See Also

