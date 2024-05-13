LightPath Technologies’ (LPTH) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a hold rating for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on LPTH
LightPath Technologies Price Performance
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 83,649 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LightPath Technologies
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.