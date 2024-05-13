Lincoln National Corp Acquires Shares of 6,216 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $55.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average of $55.98.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

