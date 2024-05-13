Lincoln National Corp Buys 520 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 2,224.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 291,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 278,797 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 61,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 20,109 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Ares Capital stock opened at $21.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.14.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

