Lincoln National Corp Buys 7 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at $160,027,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Hope Holding Bryant purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,070. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220 and have sold 3,600 shares valued at $6,209,022. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,736.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,616.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,507.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,152.67 and a 52-week high of $1,810.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FCNCA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,829.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on FCNCA

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.