Lincoln National Corp Buys 7 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at $160,027,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Hope Holding Bryant purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,070. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220 and have sold 3,600 shares valued at $6,209,022. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.64%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on FCNCA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,829.90.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
