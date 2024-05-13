Lincoln National Corp Buys 8,269 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,114 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,277,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,439,000 after buying an additional 7,271,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,925,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,552 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $20,004,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,652.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,395,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,092 shares of company stock worth $3,031,731. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.