Lincoln National Corp Buys Shares of 11,966 Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEPC. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $227,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 34,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,802,000 after acquiring an additional 250,617 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth about $1,279,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 31.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 102,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEPC opened at $31.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $36.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -443.75%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

