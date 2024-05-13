Lincoln National Corp Has $355,000 Stock Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GTO opened at $46.17 on Monday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.22.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.