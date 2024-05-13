Lincoln National Corp Has $359,000 Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $668,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $209.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -475.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.98. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.32 and a 12 month high of $224.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.