Lincoln National Corp Has $424,000 Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 273.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMC opened at $272.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $276.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.92.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several analysts have commented on VMC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

In related news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

