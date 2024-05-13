Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,268 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,564,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,145 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,018,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,054,000 after purchasing an additional 833,207 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $37.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $37.74.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.