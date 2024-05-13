Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in National Grid were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in National Grid by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,165.00.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $71.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.36. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93.

National Grid Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.