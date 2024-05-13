Lincoln National Corp Makes New Investment in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLTB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLTB opened at $48.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $49.54.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

