Lincoln National Corp Purchases 833 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.13.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $68.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.89. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,573.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,573.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,473,805. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.