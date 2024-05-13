Lincoln National Corp Purchases New Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $347,827,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $93,845,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,959,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,495,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,187,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $96.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $97.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.01.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

