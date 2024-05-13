Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,199 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,698,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,740 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,071,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,730,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,586,344 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,271,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,636,000 after buying an additional 1,411,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,806,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $40.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $40.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.