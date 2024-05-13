Lincoln National Corp Sells 7,875 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 392,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 254.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 84,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.47.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 2.53.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

