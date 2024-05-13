Lincoln National Corp Takes $369,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPU. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSPU opened at $60.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $267.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.27 and a 1-year high of $60.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.