Lincoln National Corp Trims Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $523.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $441.06 and a one year high of $565.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $538.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $535.33.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

