Lonza Group AG Declares Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of LZAGY opened at $58.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.70. Lonza Group has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

