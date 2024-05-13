Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 36,360 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,360 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Community Health Systems worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

NYSE CYH opened at $3.23 on Monday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $448.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

