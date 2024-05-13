Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 391,540 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 391,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Karyopharm Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,152,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $762,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 561,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 42,970 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 115,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 29,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 54,839 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $1.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.16. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.76.

Insider Activity

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 80,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $94,149.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CFO Michael Mason sold 27,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $32,393.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 404,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,754.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 80,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $94,149.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,690 shares of company stock worth $197,094 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KPTI

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.