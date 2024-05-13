Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $297,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $751,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $224.82 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 30.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $826,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

