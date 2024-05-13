Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $254,000 Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,439 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,527,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 637.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 0.0 %

COOP stock opened at $83.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.65. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $84.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,458.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,110. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile



Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.



