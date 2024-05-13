Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $298,000 Stock Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Stoneridge worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $690,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stoneridge by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,478 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stoneridge by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 243,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stoneridge

In related news, CEO James Zizelman bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stoneridge news, Director Kim Korth sold 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $127,715.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Zizelman purchased 6,500 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $102,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Trading Down 0.1 %

SRI stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $24.51.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $239.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.20 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

