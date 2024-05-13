Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $283,000 in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 17.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $31.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $36.28.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $96.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.30 million. Analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.39%.

S&T Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Stories

