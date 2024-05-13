Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,477,000 after acquiring an additional 273,560 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,858,000. American Trust raised its holdings in IDACORP by 13.7% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 828,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,562,000 after acquiring an additional 100,016 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 335.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 632,457 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,230,000 after acquiring an additional 487,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after acquiring an additional 24,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $97.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.55. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $110.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

