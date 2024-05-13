Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 80,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of W&T Offshore as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 907.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on W&T Offshore from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

W&T Offshore Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE WTI opened at $2.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.23 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 93.80% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

W&T Offshore Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.66%.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

