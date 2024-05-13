Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,348 Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,257,000 after purchasing an additional 208,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,208,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,181,000 after buying an additional 175,565 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,976,000. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,005,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,699,000 after acquiring an additional 146,259 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 431,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of SAGE opened at $11.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $59.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on SAGE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.
About Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.
