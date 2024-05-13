Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 20,436 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,436 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSCC. Bank of America upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,741 shares of company stock worth $3,225,795. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $69.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average of $68.64. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.