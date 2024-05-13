Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Louisiana-Pacific from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $87.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.88. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 22.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $2,517,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $1,029,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,648 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

