Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:MHNC)

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Maiden Holdings North America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHNC opened at $17.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. Maiden Holdings North America has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $20.65.

