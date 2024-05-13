Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) PT Raised to $52.00

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $49.65 on Monday. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 89.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 4.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

