Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target hoisted by Evercore from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MFC has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cormark upgraded Manulife Financial from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$37.30.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

TSE:MFC opened at C$35.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$23.69 and a twelve month high of C$35.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.92.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.24 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.6797312 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Insider Transactions at Manulife Financial

In related news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$108,664.92. In related news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$108,664.92. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$337,231.44. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

