Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CART. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Maplebear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Macquarie started coverage on Maplebear in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Moffett Nathanson restated a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Maplebear in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.89.

NASDAQ CART opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29. Maplebear has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Maplebear will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $415,839.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,657.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Maplebear news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,036,683 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,036,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,923,455.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $415,839.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,657.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,157,745 shares of company stock worth $61,771,955 and have sold 1,055,899 shares worth $30,422,265. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CART. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth $119,544,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth $87,508,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth $78,674,000. Finally, Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth $80,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

