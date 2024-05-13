Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,272 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 78,859 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,900,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,156,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $996,737,000 after acquiring an additional 109,317 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.61.

Microsoft stock opened at $414.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $413.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $306.26 and a 12 month high of $430.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

