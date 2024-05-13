Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s current price.

MA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $456.98 on Monday. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $357.85 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $424.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,023,688 shares of company stock valued at $464,057,537. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 23.3% during the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

