Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,466,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Match Group worth $90,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Match Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $30.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $49.24.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

