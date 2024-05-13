Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,045,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,961,000 after purchasing an additional 191,615 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,526,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,509,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,152,000 after buying an additional 184,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 4,348.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 78,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Raymond James began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

MTCH opened at $30.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.23. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

