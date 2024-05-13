Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $30.76. 150,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,739,858. Match Group has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

