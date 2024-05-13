Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Susquehanna

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTCH. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $30.69 on Monday. Match Group has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $49.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The company's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Match Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,358,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,966,000 after buying an additional 416,140 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Match Group by 51.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 317,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 108,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

