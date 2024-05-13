Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 370.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised Chemomab Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.39. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.89.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.14. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

