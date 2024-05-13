Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 370.59% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Oppenheimer raised Chemomab Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMMB
Chemomab Therapeutics Price Performance
Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.14. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chemomab Therapeutics
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Affordable Stocks That Won’t Stay Down Much Longer
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Amazon and the Compelling Case for 30% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.