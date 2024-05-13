Maximus, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the health services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Maximus has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Maximus has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Maximus to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Maximus Stock Performance

NYSE:MMS opened at $84.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.80. Maximus has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $90.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.26. Maximus had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Maximus’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Maximus will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $671,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

