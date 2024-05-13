Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 981 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.0% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 124,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 42,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,066,506 shares of company stock worth $195,621,185 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $198.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $570.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $133.13 and a twelve month high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

