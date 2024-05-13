Metis Global Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,344 Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 257,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on EPRT shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $27.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $143,307.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,192,571.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $143,307.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,892 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,571.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $238,979.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,433,053.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,999. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

