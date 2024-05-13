Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $1,469,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,529,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,921 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,901,000 after buying an additional 136,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,109,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,911,000 after purchasing an additional 347,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

PK stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.03. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.16 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

