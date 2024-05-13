Metis Global Partners LLC Has $257,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $108,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,146.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,896,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $108,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,163 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,858 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas cut Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

ZM stock opened at $61.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.89 and its 200-day moving average is $65.71. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.