Metis Global Partners LLC Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,784 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. SCP Investment LP lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 59.3% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KGC. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

NYSE KGC opened at $7.59 on Monday. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

