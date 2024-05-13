Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $58,000 in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Paramount Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Paramount Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGRE stock opened at $4.78 on Monday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -12.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

